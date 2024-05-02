Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

Shell stock traded up GBX 58.50 ($0.73) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,877.50 ($36.14). 53,804,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,468,531. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,952 ($37.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £184.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,674.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,594.79.

Get Shell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,168.82). Also, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.