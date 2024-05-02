Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $575.11 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $575.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

