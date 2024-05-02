First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,178 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $128,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,116,000 after buying an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,216,000 after buying an additional 387,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 116,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

