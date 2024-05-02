Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

