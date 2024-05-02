FY2024 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised by Analyst

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

