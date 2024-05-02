FY2024 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.84). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

