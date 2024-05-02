Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $133.72 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.