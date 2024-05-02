Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.