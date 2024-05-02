Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

