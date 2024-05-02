X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Stories

