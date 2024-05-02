Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 847.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

