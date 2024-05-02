Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

