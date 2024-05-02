Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $344.11 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

