Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.49. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

