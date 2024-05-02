Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $888.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

