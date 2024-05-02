L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Purchases 10,400 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.99 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$31,106.40 ($20,464.74).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Mark Landau bought 35,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.97 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$105,330.86 ($69,296.62).
- On Friday, April 5th, Mark Landau purchased 61,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,202.50 ($115,264.80).
L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance
L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
About L1 Long Short Fund
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
