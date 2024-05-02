HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) SVP Scott Fenstermacher Sells 1,000 Shares

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $792.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 111,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 295.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 99,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

