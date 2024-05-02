KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $306.89 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.06 or 1.00193451 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0230829 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $381.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

