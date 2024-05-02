XYO Achieves Market Cap of $105.18 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. XYO has a total market cap of $105.18 million and $1.06 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.06 or 1.00193451 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00758405 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,132,643.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

