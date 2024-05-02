Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

