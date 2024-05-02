GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $164.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $154.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.56.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $163.10.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

