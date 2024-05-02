Fiera Capital Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.10 million.

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.64.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 172.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

