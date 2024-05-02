Fiera Capital Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.10 million.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 172.00%.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
