Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion.

