Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $954.38.

SMCI stock opened at $738.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.91. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $101.71 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

