Financial Comparison: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and QT Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.68 million 1.47 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -25.19% -53.95% -25.00% QT Imaging N/A N/A -14.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QT Imaging beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, research, and development of automated breast imaging system for producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. It offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

