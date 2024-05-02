Contrasting TWO (NYSE:TWOA) and LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI)

TWO (NYSE:TWOA – Get Free Report) and LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TWO and LZG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TWO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWO N/A -77.73% 1.35% LZG International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of TWO shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of TWO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWO 0 0 0 0 N/A LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TWO and LZG International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LZG International has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 22,122.22%. Given LZG International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LZG International is more favorable than TWO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TWO and LZG International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWO N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A LZG International $220,000.00 17.92 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

TWO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LZG International.

About TWO

(Get Free Report)

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

About LZG International

(Get Free Report)

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. As of March 14, 2024, LZG International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Genius Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.