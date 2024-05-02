Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

BHLL stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

