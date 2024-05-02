Insider Buying: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Purchases 19,289 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 19,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USCB Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.82 on Thursday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USCB Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,306,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

