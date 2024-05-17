JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Stock Up 1.9 %

JD stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.