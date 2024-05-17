Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $122,597,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

