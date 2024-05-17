Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $53.87 on Friday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,786 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,488,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

