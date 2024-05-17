Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Doximity Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

