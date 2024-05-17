Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,658.00

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,658 ($20.82) and last traded at GBX 1,652.01 ($20.75), with a volume of 200656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,624 ($20.40).

SCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.71) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,393.33 ($17.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,914.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,581.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,442.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,642.86%.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.88), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($695,867.87). Insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

