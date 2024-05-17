Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 12.5%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 132,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 345,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.