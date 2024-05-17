Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIX. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,734,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

