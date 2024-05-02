Intrust Bank NA Sells 350 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

