ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,003,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,018,847,000 after acquiring an additional 792,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 594,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.78.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

