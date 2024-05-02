Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.