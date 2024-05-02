Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $96,102.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.2 %

PSMT opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 93.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

