Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

