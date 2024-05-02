Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.26% of Nabors Industries worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nabors Industries by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $759.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.