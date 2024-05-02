Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.17.

AWI stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

