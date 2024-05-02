Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.64.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

BFH opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.