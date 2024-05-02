Head-To-Head Review: Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) versus Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and Jeffs’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $9.27 billion 0.07 -$50.50 million ($0.98) -5.71 Jeffs’ Brands $10.01 million 0.03 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

Jeffs’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro.

Summary

Jeffs’ Brands beats Lavoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro



Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Jeffs’ Brands



Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

