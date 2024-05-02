Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,399 shares of company stock valued at $18,432,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

