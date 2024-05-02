Contrasting Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.00 $25.18 million N/A N/A Hancock Whitney $1.91 billion 2.10 $392.60 million $4.29 10.80

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 3 4 0 2.57

Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $50.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hancock Whitney 19.07% 11.89% 1.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

