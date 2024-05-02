Contrasting HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EGF Theramed Health and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EGF Theramed Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 0 11 0 3.00

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $96.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than EGF Theramed Health.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EGF Theramed Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity $999.59 million 6.85 $55.71 million $0.64 124.61

This table compares EGF Theramed Health and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than EGF Theramed Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EGF Theramed Health and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EGF Theramed Health N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity 5.57% 6.91% 4.41%

Summary

HealthEquity beats EGF Theramed Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp. engages in the development of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression, as well as natural health and wellness products. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

