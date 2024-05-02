Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

