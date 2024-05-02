Savant Capital LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing stock opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

