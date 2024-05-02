Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.